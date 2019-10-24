PHOENIX, Ariz — A former Phoenix police commander is speaking out after Police Chief Jeri Williams announced that an officer would be fired for his involvement in an alleged shoplifting incident that got national attention earlier this year.

"She's taking quite the risk," former Phoenix Police Commander Jeff Hynes told 12 News.

Williams' announcement on Tuesday shocked Hynes, as the department's disciplinary review board recommended a 6-week unpaid suspension for Officer Christopher Meyer.

Meyer and another officer were captured on viral videos from May detaining 22-year-old Dravon Ames and his fiancée Iesha Harper following an alleged shoplifting incident. They were ultimately not arrested.

Meyer was seen sweeping the leg of Ames, who was handcuffed, before yelling at him, "If I tell you to do something you (expletive) do it."

The second officer was seen pointing his gun at Harper and her two daughters as they exited a vehicle.

That officer was given a written reprimand because he attempted to de-escalate the situation, Williams said Tuesday. The written reprimand was also recommended by the disciplinary review board.

The videos elicited outrage from the community and the country, with many calling for change. The incident also occurred after a year that saw a record-high number of shootings at the hands of Phoenix police officers.

"It's a two-edged sword," Hynes said.

"The community is demanding one thing, but your internal functions like your police unions and officers' rights, those are there to not only protect the community but to protect the officers and add due process to this review."

Hynes said the disciplinary review board, which is made up of citizens, peers and command staff, has been in place for decades -- and they're trusted.

"They don't make those decisions lightly," Hynes said.

Hynes said the decision to go beyond the review board recommendation could have a wide impact.

"You're going to, from a morale standpoint, see the officers back on their heels wondering, 'Is this something that just happened out of a fluke, or is this the direction the police chief is going to be going to try to appease the community?'" Hynes said.

Hynes said all eyes will be on future discipline matters.

"It's going to be an interesting time not only currently, but in their reaction," Hynes said.

"Everybody is going to be watching future decisions also in the case of discipline. I'm hoping this is an isolated incident.

Officers do have a right to appeal the decision to fire them and Hynes expects Meyers to appeal.

