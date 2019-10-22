The Phoenix Police Department has fired Sergeant Daniel Beau Jones following an internal investigation, the department announced Tuesday.

A criminal investigation into Jones is ongoing and the department is providing no additional information at this time.

Phoenix police confirmed in August that Jones was the subject of criminal and internal investigations.

The officer was part of a drug team that made a 3,300-pound marijuana bust and was part of a team that received an award for the work.

Jones has been on administrative leave since the investigations began.

Jones was employed by the Phoenix Police Department for approximately 19 years.

In August, when 12 News asked to confirm the reason behind the investigation, the department said, "We are unable to comment or confirm the nature of the investigation because it is ongoing."

"When you do internal investigations, obviously you are looking for policy misconduct," retired Phoenix police officer Andy Anderson told 12 News. "When you are looking at a criminal investigation you are looking at a violation of the law."

When asked what it could mean if an officer was found to have committed some crime, Anderson said, "That would be the end of his career."

