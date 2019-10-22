PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a June newscast

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said she made the decision to terminate Officer Christopher Meyer, one of the officers involved in a viral shoplifting incident in May that garnered national attention.

Chief Williams said in a press conference Tuesday that the department's disciplinary review board recommended a 6-week unpaid suspension for Meyer, but she intends to terminate him.

Meyer is seen in the video sweeping the leg of handcuffed Dravon Ames, 22. Meyer then yells, "If I tell you to do something you (expletive) do it."

Ames and his fiancée Iesha Harper were detained but not ultimately arrested following an alleged shoplifting incident.

Another officer seen in the video pointing his gun at Harper and her two daughters as they exit a vehicle was not fired, but given a written reprimand, as recommended by the disciplinary review board, Williams said in the press conference.

Williams said the other officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, which led to the decision to give him only a written reprimand.

Meyer, a 24-year police veteran, has the right to appeal Williams' decision to terminate him.

The Ames-Harper family has filed a $10 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix.

