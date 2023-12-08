'Hold on to the good things': Loved ones celebrate life of Cesar Chavez High School football player Christopher Hampton

Christopher Hampton, a student-athlete at Cesar Chavez High School, died while at a football camp last month.

PHOENIX — Family and friends came together to say a somber farewell to 15-year-old Christopher Hampton at Word Life Church Saturday morning.

The teen, a student-athlete at Cesar Chavez High School, died while at a football camp last month.

Those who gathered to honor Hampton's life said he will never be forgotten. Lead Pastor Phreddie Minnifield knew the teen personally.

“He was such an athletic, focused, and determined young man… it was a privilege to be able to be his pastor,” said Minnifield.

Those he left behind remembered the teen's infectious smile and positive attitude.

“Nothing but good memories,” Minnifield said.

The celebration of Hampton's life was centered around all the things he loved and admired so much.

“One of the main things for the family was to celebrate and honor him, and because his mother was so encouraged about him saying yes to Jesus, I wanted to include that, because it’s light and hope,” said Minnifield. “The greatest thing he ever received was Jesus.”

Pastor Minnifield’s prayer for Hampton’s loved ones was that they will hold on to hope.

“Hold on to the good things,” he said. “We have a choice... we can choose to grieve and be sad and get stuck there… it’s really honorable to move forward because that’s what they would want.”

Hampton's celebration of life was followed by a gathering at the Cesar Chavez Community Center.

The investigation into Hampton's death remains open.

Hampton lost his life while at football camp with his Cesar Chavez High School team last month. Investigators said he drowned at Show Low Lake, while he was there with his school’s football team.

There are still unanswered questions surrounding his death, including who was responsible for the boys while they were away at camp.

Phoenix Union School District said it's cooperating with law enforcement.

