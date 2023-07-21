'He was fantastic, superb': Family of Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake seeking closure

The Cesar Chavez community gathered at a candlelight vigil and balloon release Friday night in memory of Christopher Hampton.

PHOENIX — The family of a Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake on Tuesday is seeking answers about his last moments alive.

Officials said 15-year-old Christopher Hampton was up north with his football team for an athletic camp when he was first reported missing on Monday after a visit to Show Low Lake.

Multiple agencies searched for Hampton before he was found dead in the lake on Tuesday.

“We’re just trying to figure out everything that happened, that's all," Hampton's sister Lanisha Smith said.

The family's questions have yet to be answered by officials.

"We’re just hoping that people do come forward and help us, just for closure,” Hampton's aunt Sharonda Johnson said.

Hampton's sudden death came as a shock to the family.

"My heart stopped because you want it to be a dream," Sharonda Johnson said about her nephew.

On Friday, dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil and balloon release in memory of Hampton at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen.

Hampton's teammates, coaches, family and friends shared their favorite stories about the teen.

“He was fantastic, superb, supreme he was truly a champion," Hampton's sister Lanisha Smith said.

From the football field to the wrestling mat, the teen made a lasting impact on nearly everyone he met.

“Chris was the man. Chis was an all-star, man. Everything that Chris did, he broke records," Smith said.

There is an ongoing investigation into Hampton’s death. Phoenix Union School District said its cooperating with law enforcement.

Hampton's family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

