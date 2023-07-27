Cesar Chavez HS coaches that attended football camp when 15-year-old player died during trip out their jobs, sources say

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing during a school trip. His body was found in Show Low Lake almost a day later.

PHOENIX — The Cesar Chavez High School football coaches on a trip when a student-athlete died during an athletic camp are out of their coaching jobs, sources tell 12News Sports.

The coaches, including the teams head coach, William Chipley, are also suspended from coaching with the Phoenix Union High School District for an undisclosed number of years, sources tell 12News Sports. It’s unclear if the coaches still have their teaching jobs.

12News reached out to the district for confirmation but has not heard back.

On Wednesday, nine days after the tragedy, PXU said the principal, athletic director, and head football coach were placed on administrative leave, per protocol, as it investigates what happened before, during, and after the football camp where 15-year-old Christopher Hampton died.

Sources tell 12News Sports Cesar Chavez High School is looking for a new football head coach. If one is not found by the start of practice on Monday, the season could be in jeopardy.

School trip tragedy

Hampton was about to enter his sophomore year when he perished during a school trip.

The 15-year-old was with his team, taking part in an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School, when after a day of practice, they were taken to Show Low Lake on July 17.

Some of the students got in the water, including Hampton. Hours later, he was reported missing.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8 p.m. regarding a teenage swimmer who had gone missing.

Eighteen hours later, Hampton’s body was found in the water.

Authorities tell 12News the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Athletic All-Star

Hampton’s family told 12News he was an All-Star athlete who had broken multiple records in football, basketball, to wrestling.

“He was fantastic, superb, supreme. He was truly a champion,” Hampton’s sister Lanisha Smith said during a candlelight vigil in his memory. “Chris was the man… everything that Chris did, he broke records.”

Hampton is remembered as an outgoing, quick-witted, brilliant young man who loved his family dearly, according to a GoFundMe set up to fundraise for his funeral expenses. You can donate here.

