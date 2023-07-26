School admins on leave while authorities investigate death of student-athlete at Show Low Lake

Christopher Hampton was up north with his football team for an athletic camp when he was reported missing after a visit to Show Low Lake.

PHOENIX — The principal, athletic director and head football coach of Cesar Chavez High School have been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate the death of a 15-year-old student-athlete at Show Low Lake, according to the Phoenix Union High School District.

Officials said Christopher Hampton was up north with his football team for an athletic camp when he was first reported missing on July 17 after a visit to Show Low Lake.

Multiple agencies searched for Hampton before he was found dead in the lake the next day.

There is an ongoing investigation into Hampton’s death. The district said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

"The district continues to investigate the events that took place before, during, and immediately following the summer football camp that Cesar Chavez High School attended. It is protocol during such investigations to make immediate personnel changes. These changes are in place while staff are on administrative leave. The social and emotional well-being of our students, staff, and families continues to be the highest priority during this difficult time," said district spokesperson Richard Franco.

The following statement was posted on the district's website Wednesday.

Dear Chavez Families,

We write this email to inform you about a change in leadership at Cesar Chavez High School. Until further notice, Ms. Shakira Simmons, who currently serves as PXU Principal Coach, will be Acting Principal. Dr. Samantha Middagh, who currently serves as PXU Administrator in Residence, will be Acting Assistant Principal for Student Connectedness.

If you have any questions related to your student’s educational or athletic needs, please email ssimmons@PhoenixUnion.org or middagh@PhoenixUnion.org respectively.

We look forward to the start of a successful school year on Monday, August 7.

Hampton's family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.





Up to Speed