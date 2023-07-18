Police searching for 15-year-old Cesar Chavez HS student missing in Show Low Lake

The Phoenix Union High School District said the missing boy was at the lake as part of a team activity.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a 15-year-old student-athlete from Cesar Chavez High School who was reported missing Monday night at Show Low Lake.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. regarding a teenage swimmer who had gone missing in the lake. Officers from several local agencies responded and began looking for the juvenile by boat, ground, and air.

As of Tuesday morning, the boy, identified as Christopher Hampton from Phoenix, has not been located. The sheriff's office advised the public to stay away from this area as the search continues.

The Phoenix Union High School District said in a statement that the Cesar Chavez High School football team visited Show Low Lake on Monday after attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School.

The district said school officials will be cooperating with local officials as the search continues.

