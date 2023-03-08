'His family deserves answers': Phoenix school district board meets for first time since tragic drowning of high school football player

Many parents showed up to the meeting to defend Cesar Chavez High School's principal who has been placed on administrative leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District met for a board meeting Thursday marking the first meeting since tragedy struck their school community.

Last month, 15-year-old Cesar Chavez High School student Christopher Hampton was found dead after drowning at Show Low Lake while there with his team for football camp.

The tragedy has impacted students, teachers and parents. It has raised questions about supervision, leaving many, including Hampton's family, wondering what happened.

As the Navajo County Sheriff's Office investigates his death, the school district has placed the principal, athletic director, head football coach, and all other coaches present on the trip on administrative leave. Three of the assistant coaches are not district employees so they are suspended.

"All children deserve safety and his family deserves answers," said Shalae Flores during public comment at the meeting.

Some parents with children at Cesar Chavez High School showed up to the meeting to voice concerns about the district's response to the tragedy, namely the decision to place Robert Grant, the school's principal, on leave.

"Taking a proven leader out of his position is no way to fix the current situation," said Nikki Black.

"I started a petition. We've had over 600 signatures to get him back on campus," said Crystal Sosa.

"Please consider reinstating Mr. Grant," said Lisa Doromal.

The district's interim superintendent and school board did not address Hampton's passing and the ongoing investigation. However, during a special meeting Thursday, field trip guidelines was an agenda item.

The board voted to discuss those guidelines in executive session, meaning their conversation happened behind closed doors.

"I really think that the district needs to look at their policies and procedures regarding field trips," said a person who spoke out virtually during the meeting.

The district has named interim replacements for the staff members placed on leave.

Hampton's family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist them during this painful time. You can find the link to donate here.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed