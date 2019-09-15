First responders in Mesa and Chandler treated multiple people, including an infant, on Saturday after they were stung by bees, officials said.

Mesa Fire and Medical crews found some people who were stung near 48th and Main streets, a spokesperson said.

This happened around 5 p.m.

Fire crews found five people who were stung. A 6-month-old was stung two or three times, but was in good condition.

Fire crews are monitoring the infant to see if it needs to be taken to the hospital, but there have been no reactions to the stings so far.

No one was in distress and no one has been transported to the hospital.

Crews are still on scene.

They believe the bees may have reacted to weather conditions from this afternoon.

The second bee-related incident occurred around the Macy's parking lot at Chandler Mall.

Chandler Police said in a tweet that there were a "large number of bees."

The department said the area was clear of bees around 6 p.m.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

