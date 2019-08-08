PHOENIX — Two golfers ended up in the hospital after bees attacked them during a Wednesday morning round at Cave Creek Golf Course in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire responded to the call just before 9 a.m. The department's public information officer says both victims were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after suffering several stings each on the sixth hole.

Cave Creek has closed the front nine indefinitely.

Daniel Beebe of Beebe's Pest Termite and Bee Service told 12 News that most bees in the Phoenix area are at least a hybrid of the European honeybee and the African honeybees. The European version used to be more common until the African version entered the area 20 to 30 years ago.

The Africanized bees are much more aggressive and more likely to defend their hive by swarming any potential attackers.

"Sometimes they’ll come and investigate you," Beebe said of the Africanized bees. "You’ll have some flying around not really stinging you but kind of what we like to call 'divebombing' you—hitting you."

Beebe said that's when you know it's time to get out of the area. If you don't leave, those "investigations" will eventually turn into attacks.

Beebe says you have to fight the urge to fight off the bees by flailing or swatting.

"If you show that aggression or even kill it, it sends out a pheromone to the hive that 'This is a potential attacker,'" Beebe said.

A beehive can contain anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 bees, according to Beebe. A single sting can be fatal to a person with a bee allergy, but attacks like the one at Cave Creek can even be fatal to people who are not allergic to bees—if the victim suffers enough stings.

Beebe says to keep yourself safe, stay away, and if it's too late to stay away, then get away.

"Put your head down try to cover up," Beebe said. "Cover up your face. Cover up the vital parts on your face, and try to walk away until you don’t hear them around anymore."