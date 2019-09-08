A Valley man is now out of the hospital after numerous bees stung him while out on the golf course.

Ralph Ammaccapane's usual Wednesday game with friends was anything but usual this week.

"It was pretty scary," Ralph said.

He said on the sixth hole at Cave Creek Golf Course, numerous bees attacked him and his friend. It's something he's never had happen in his 50 plus years golfing.

"We weren't near no trees or nothing; we were out in the middle of the fairway," Ralph said. "He started running around. I started running around. I was swatting."

The ordeal landed him in the hospital. His daughter, Danielle Ammaccapane, a pro golfer herself, horrified at the incident.

"They say he had close to 300 stings," Danielle said. "They stung his tongue twice, they were in his ears, they said he had them in his eyebrows, nose, everywhere. I mean, the severity of it was incredible."

Stingers are still stuck in the baseball cap he was wearing Wednesday morning on the course. Danielle said Ralph had dozens more taken out at the hospital.

Bee stingers removed from Ralph by hospital staff after the bee attack on a golf course Wednesday.

Danielle Ammaccapane

"It's frightening. It really is frightening to think that each one of those is an actual, one bee, one big bee," Danielle said.

Ralph is now settled back at home, planning to resume his usual game once again.

"I'll be OK," Ralph said. "I'll be playing golf Sunday."

A spokesman for the City of Phoenix's parks department tells 12 News the bees were cleaned up Wednesday, adding there's never been an incident like Ralph experienced at Cave Creek Golf Course before.