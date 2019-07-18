PHOENIX — A worker with a bee removal service in southern Arizona was stung more than 40 times by the insects on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The Green Valley Fire Department posted on Facebook that the worker was removing bees in the area of Abrego Drive off of Interstate 19 when he was attacked.

Bees got into his suit and stung him more than 40 times in the face, head and neck, the fire department said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire crews blocked off the road from Santa Inez to Santa Belia for a time while bees continued to behave aggressively, and neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes.

The roadway has since been reopened and the scene was cleared.

The department said a bee removal company was expected to wrap up the job Thursday.

Green Valley is about 25 miles south of Tucson.



