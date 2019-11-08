COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of a Valley man who was stung hundreds of times by killer bees at a golf course.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old Duncan, Arizona man is dead after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

Friday afternoon, a deputy pulled over a driver speeding near San Simon. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Animas, New Mexico, said his father was in the backseat and had been stung multiple times by bees. The driver told the deputy his father was severely allergic, according to investigators.

When the deputy opened the back door the bees were in the car and began to attack the deputy. The deputy was stung as he tried to check on the man. The man was unresponsive.

The agitated bees made it difficult to perform CPR. The deputy told the driver to roll down the windows and go to the nearby San Simon Fire Department for medical help.

At the fire station, medical staff were unable to resuscitate the man and he died.

His son and another man were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The deputy also had to be treated for multiple bee stings.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack started while the group was cleaning up scrap piles near Atkins Farm Road.

