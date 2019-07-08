Two men were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after they were stung by bees at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire, firefighters responded to the golf course after reports that bees had stung multiple people near the sixth hole on the course.

Phoenix FD said the two men had been stung "several times," but were in stable condition. They were taken to a local hospital for "precautionary reasons."

The golf course contacted a private beekeeper to properly remove the bees, according to the fire department.