The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing in a crosswalk near Peoria High School on Friday has identified the boy as Steven Elijah Gessner.

The Gessner family said in a statement that Elijah, as he was known by family and friends, was a "sweet, well mannered young man."

"He was liked by everyone who met him. He was known for lighting up the room with his jokes, his laughter and his depth of compassion for people," part of the statement read.

Steven Elijah Gessner

Courtesy of the Gessner family

The death of Elijah, whose nickname was Eli, "has left a huge hole in our lives," the statement continued.

"Cherish the ones you love every chance you get because you never know if it will be the last," the statement continued.

"We thank God for the gift of Eli, his life has had an incredibly beautiful impact on those who knew and loved him. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting and praying for us."

Elijah was crossing 83rd Avenue in the crosswalk just south of Shangri La Road around 8 a.m. when he was struck by a driver who was driving northbound on 83rd Avenue and failed to yield to him.

The Peoria Police Department said they will not be releasing the name of the victim because he is a minor.

The crash occurred right across the street from Peoria High School. The crosswalk lights were flashing when the student was crossing the street, police said.

Elijah sustained "extensive injuries" and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just before 9 a.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed and distraction are still being investigated.

No arrests were made or no citations issued as of Friday afternoon, police said.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Elijah's memory.

It was the first of two deadly pedestrian-involved accidents in the Valley on Friday. The second accident occurred in Goodyear, when a 12-year-old boy died after he was hit by a school bus.

