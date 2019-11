A 12-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a school bus near 144th Avenue and Indian School Road in Goodyear, firefighters said.

Kids were seen being let off the school bus, which was stopped right outside Western Sky Middle School near a taped off crosswalk.

Police are investigating the crash.

