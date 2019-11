PEORIA, Ariz. — A teen was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Peoria early Friday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Peoria police said the teen has "significant injuries." The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police said 83rd Avenue will be closed in both directions from Cactus Road to Grand Avenue for the next several hours.

