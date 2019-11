PHOENIX — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

The victim was crossing the street in a crosswalk at 43rd Avenue and Thomas when he was hit by a car going east on Thomas Road.

Police said they are not releasing a vehicle description at this time.

RELATED: Man left in alley after hit-and-run crash, Phoenix parents rush to San Diego

RELATED: Woman killed after crashing into 2 vehicles stopped at red light near I-17 in Phoenix