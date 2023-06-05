25-year-old dead after three-vehicle crash in Maricopa

Police have taken one of the other drivers involved in the fatal crash into custody.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A 25-year-old man died Sunday night after he was ejected from a vehicle in Maricopa, police said.

The deceased man was involved in a three-vehicle crash reported at about 8:30 p.m. near Honeycutt and Gunsmoke roads.

Maricopa police said the 25-year-old and another driver were allegedly speeding when one of them lost control and struck the other car. This caused a secondary collision with another vehicle.

The other two drivers managed to exit their vehicles. One of them sustained minor injuries, police said.

Authorities have detained one of the surviving drivers and taken him into custody for possible criminal charges.

The identity of the deceased 25-year-old has not been disclosed.

