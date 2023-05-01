Inmate convicted of killing Maricopa County detention officer in 2019

Daniel Davitt was convicted Monday of being responsible for the death of a Maricopa County detention officer.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A jail inmate was convicted of manslaughter on Monday for the death of a detention officer in October 2019, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Davitt was found guilty of being responsible for the death of Officer Gene Lee at the Lower Buckeye Jail.

At the time of the incident, MCSO said Lee was the victim of a targeted, violent attack.

Lee's death marked the first known instance where MCSO had lost a detention officer in the line of duty.

Davitt's scheduled to be sentenced on June 2 and is facing up to 30 years in prison, MCSO said. The defendant was found guilty last year of multiple sex crimes in an unrelated case, court records show

