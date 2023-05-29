Mesa man arrested for deadly Chandler crash

A Chandler resident died from injuries sustained in the Monday morning crash.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Mesa man has been taken into custody for allegedly driving while impaired and causing a deadly crash in Chandler early Monday morning, police said.

Jorrell Yazzie, 29, is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault after he crashed his vehicle near Dobson and Ray roads at about 1:30 a.m.

The suspect's vehicle struck a car driven by a 43-year-old Chandler resident who sustained critical injuries. Another vehicle driven by 68-year-old Chon Tran of Chandler was also involved in the collision.

Tran was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries, Chandler police said.

Police said speed and impairment may have both caused the collision.

Court records show Yazzie's blood alcohol content level was 0.226 when he was tested after the crash.

"We remind everyone to make responsible decisions and not drink and drive," police wrote in a statement.

Yazzie sustained minor injuries. He's been booked into jail.

CPD investigated a DUI-related collision at Dobson/Ray that left one person dead and another critical. Our hearts go out to the families forever impacted by this senseless tragedy, & we remind everyone to make responsible decisions and not drink and drive.#ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/s0mq4ovEVX — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 29, 2023

