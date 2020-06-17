The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, June 17.

Major updates:

There are 39,097 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,219 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Record-high coronavirus cases reported Tuesday

A record-high number of coronavirus cases was reported on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases reported -- 2,392 -- was reported on Tuesday, bumping the number of reported cases up to 39,097 with 1,219 coronavirus-related deaths as of Tuesday morning.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Navajo Nation cases reach 6,672 as leaders order more weekend curfews

The Navajo Department of Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and eight new deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,672.

The total number of deaths is 319 as of Tuesday.

Reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 3,277 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

More than 45,400 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), and a travel advisory outside the Navajo Nation due to the increased of COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

There will also be a second lockdown beginning on Friday, June 26, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 29, at 5:00 a.m.

ASU modeling visually shows critical coronavirus data trends in Arizona

Arizona reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Tuesday when 2,392 new cases were reported.

While the Arizona Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard has been the main source for numbers and data in the state, there's another option available to view coronavirus data in Arizona, and nationally.

Arizona State University's Biodesign Institute has it's own dashboard that shows critical COVID-19 trends in Arizona. In addition to the cumulative case numbers and cumulative deaths updated daily, ASU has been tracking other trends in Arizona and nationally.

Kyrene School District students required to wear masks in class next school year

Students and faculty at the Kyrene School District will be required to wear masks in classrooms next school year, according to the superintendent.

The announcement comes as schools make plans for students to make a safe return to campus as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Superintendent Jan Vesely noted that the decision was “based on evidence and expertise, not on opinion or ideology.” Arizona has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the end of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The school district is also giving parents in-person, remote or hybrid options for their students when the 2020-21 school year begins.

Students who have difficulty breathing or can’t physically remove a mask on their own are exempt. And the masks aren’t required for outdoor activities if social distancing can be maintained.

ACLU sues to protect Arizona county jail inmates from virus

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and his office demanding the release of medically vulnerable inmates from the county’s jails.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the nonprofit Puente Human Rights Movement and inmates with conditions like diabetes and lung disease comes as positive cases of the coronavirus among Maricopa County jail inmates have surged past the number at state prisons.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

Officials say 386 of Maricopa County’s 4,400 inmates had tested positive as of Tuesday compared to 252 confirmed cases among nearly 41,000 Arizona prison inmates.

This story is from the Associated Press.

Man dies from coronavirus weeks after returning to work at Arizona casino

Lina Washington has a straightforward explanation for why her father died.

“He returned to work because he had to,” Washington, a Sacramento TV sports anchor who grew up in the Valley, said in an interview.

“And because he returned to work he was exposed to coronavirus. And because he was exposed to coronavirus with his vulnerabilities, now he’s dead.”

Washington’s dad, Robert Edward Washington Jr., died here last week from a coronavirus-related illness.

He died four weeks after returning to work as a security guard at the Gila River tribe’s Lone Butte casino near Chandler.

Peoria Unified cancels rescheduled graduation ceremonies

The Peoria Unified School District canceled its rescheduled high school graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies were scheduled to take place on June 25, 26, and 27, mostly at State Farm Stadium.

Here is the letter in full:

Dear Graduates and Families:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our graduation ceremonies that were rescheduled to take place June 25, 26 and 27. Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have determined it is not in the best interest of our students, staff, parents and community to proceed with these events.

As we shared in our recent survey communication, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has released guidance recommending that mass events, specifically graduations, do not take place at this time. We received this guidance at the beginning of June but were hopeful that our state would begin to see a decline in cases. As recently as this morning, we reached out to the county again to see if the guidance had changed and unfortunately, it has not.

Safety has always been our first priority and we do not feel we can in good conscience proceed with an event that may jeopardize the health and well-being of our graduates, families and staff. We are devastated that we will not be able to celebrate our graduates for their achievements in the way we had originally planned and in the way that they deserve. We will remember the Class of 2020 fondly, and we know that they will continue to impact the world with a legacy beyond our current pandemic.

US expects insurers to cover COVID vaccine without copays

U.S. officials say they expect health insurance companies will cover vaccines for COVID-19 without charging copays, once those vaccines are developed and become available.

At a briefing for reporters Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official said the government has been talking with insurers about offering vaccines at no cost to patients. The industry earlier made a similar commitment to cover testing for the coronavirus without charging copays.

US extends border restrictions with Canada, Mexico to July 21

The United States has decided to extend its agreement with Mexico and Canada to keep their border closed to non-essential travel until July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

