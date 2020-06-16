Kyrene School District students required to wear masks in class next school year

The announcement comes as schools make plans for students to make a safe return to classrooms after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Students and faculty at the Kyrene School District will be required to wear masks in classrooms next school year, according to the superintendent.

The announcement comes as schools make plans for students to make a safe return to campus as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Superintendent Jan Vesely noted that the decision was “based on evidence and expertise, not on opinion or ideology.” Arizona has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the end of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The school district is also giving parents in-person, remote or hybrid options for their students when the 2020-21 school year begins.

Students who have difficulty breathing or can’t physically remove a mask on their own are exempt. And the masks aren’t required for outdoor activities if social distancing can be maintained.