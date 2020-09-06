If you think you have contracted the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you need to do to get tested in Arizona.

Self-diagnose

The CDC issued updated guidelines on April 25 for symptoms to look out for and how the virus is different from the seasonal flu, they include:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may develop a few days after contacting someone with coronavirus.

There are emergency warning signs for COVID-19, and you should get medical attention immediately if you’re feeling these symptoms:

Difficulty getting enough air

Chest pain

Change in alertness or responsiveness

Bluish lips or face

Rapid breathing

If you’re showing symptoms, but it’s not severe, you should call Arizona's medical hotline.

COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

A health expert will provide additional diagnosis and help determine whether or not you need testing.

The state has increased coronavirus testing since the pandemic broke out, with the eventual goal of anyone wishing to get tested may get one.

Your best bet to get tested in Arizona right now is to participate in the state’s new testing initiative.

Research testing locations across Arizona

Arizona's "testing blitz" has ended, but there are still plenty of locations to get tested across the state.

Call your doctor

More testing will be available throughout the week. You should call the hotline or your medical provider to help guide you to a location.

Do not drop in unannounced. Urgent care clinics, hospitals, and doctor’s offices need to prepare for a potential COVID-19 patient.

About 7% of people who are tested for coronavirus have a positive diagnosis, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

