These Arizona mayors want a mask requirement in their city

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Ducey has always encouraged the use of masks in public but hasn't issued any official orders regarding it even as cases continue to soar across the state.

The mayors of these cities intend to enact a mask requirement:

Phoenix

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the city council will vote on a mask policy at their next meeting, and she says she fully supports a face-covering requirement.

Flagstaff

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans says she’s working with the city attorney to require masks in public.

Mesa

Mayor John Giles says he will sign a proclamation making masks required in the city, adding that "We must flatten the curve to save lives and sustain our economic recovery. Those two things go hand in hand."

Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero wants to make masks mandatory in spaces where maintaining social distancing by staying six feet apart isn't possible.