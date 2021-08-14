Teen in serious condition after being shot, dropped off at fire station in Phoenix

A 17-year-old girl was dropped off at fire station with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

PHOENIX — A teen was shot before being dropped off at a Phoenix fire station on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road about a 17-year-old girl who had been dropped off at a fire station with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The girl was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Preliminary information about the incident led officers to believe the girl was shot after an argument with a male suspect, police said.

It is unknown who gave the teen a ride to the fire station. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

