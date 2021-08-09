$4K reward offered in shooting that killed 23-year-old at Phoenix food truck

The family of Destiny McClain is offering $4,000 for answers on her death.

PHOENIX — The family of Destiny McClain, the 23-year-old who was shot and killed while at a food truck in Phoenix, wants answers and are offering $4,000 for anyone who has them.

McClain died after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Phoenix, early in the morning July 18, officials said.

Phoenix police are searching for the suspects who were driving a newer model, black four-door sedan at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. The cash reward will be offered if the information leads to an arrest.

Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to the shooting near 17th St. and McDowell Rd.

Investigators learned that Destiny McClain was ordering food from a food truck when shots hit her. Officials said the suspects were shooting from a vehicle and the gunfire went in the direction of McClain.

“There were bullets flying they were like phew, flying straight through you, like literally feet from us,” Rafael Martinez said.

Martinez and his friends were just leaving a nearby club when the shots rang out. They rushed to try and help the fatally wounded McClain.

“You are looking at them in their eyes and they don’t know what’s going on. They’re looking in the air like and I’m telling her, 'You are going to be okay, you are going to make it.' And then she didn’t make it,” Martinez said.

