3 people found shot at Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Three people have been shot in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a residence near 32nd Street and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting, police said.
There has not been any information on the condition of the victims.
A suspect has been detained, according to police.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.