3 people found shot at Phoenix home

Officials said the incident happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Three people have been shot in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a residence near 32nd Street and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting, police said.

There has not been any information on the condition of the victims.

A suspect has been detained, according to police.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

