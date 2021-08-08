x
Crime

3 people found shot at Phoenix home

Officials said the incident happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — Three people have been shot in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. 

Officers responded to a residence near 32nd Street and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting, police said. 

There has not been any information on the condition of the victims. 

A suspect has been detained, according to police. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

