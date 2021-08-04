Man arrested for murder at Phoenix homeless center said it was 'absolute justice,' police say

Police said surveillance cameras captured a 32-year-old man stabbing another man at a homeless center.

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old man believed he was "enforcing justice" after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a homeless center, Phoenix Police Department said.

Charles Patrick Soliz was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., Soliz allegedly stabbed 46-year-old Jeremy Konow several times in the torso and forearm at the St. Vincent De Paul center on W. Jackson Street and S. 9th Avenue in Phoenix.

Officials said security cameras show the Konow walking out of the building with a cup in his hand when Soliz allegedly came up to him and began stabbing him.

When Konow fell back onto a witness and tried to stand up, officials said Soliz started stabbing him again. Witnesses started helping Konow and Soliz walked out of the building covered in blood, and was detained by security guards.

Konow was taken to Banner University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix PD said Soliz admitted to stabbing the victim "enough times to get the job done." Police said Soliz also told them what he did was "absolute justice."

Up to Speed