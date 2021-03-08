Man dies after stabbing in Valley business

Phoenix police believe a man was stabbed during an argument inside a business in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Phoenix business on Tuesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The department responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. near 1000 West Jackson Street where they found a victim, identified as Jeremy Konow, with a puncture wound, according to Phoenix PD.

Konow was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to Phoenix PD.

A security guard at the business detained the suspect, an unidentified 32-year-old male, before police arrived, Phoenix PD said.

Officers believe there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect which escalated to the stabbing, according to Phoenix PD. The department has not released the name of the business where the incident occurred.

This incident is still under investigation please check back soon for updates.