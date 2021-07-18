23-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Police said the victim was hit while suspects were shooting out of a car.

PHOENIX — A 23-year-old woman has died after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Phoenix, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to the area of 1700 E. McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned that Destiny McClain was ordering food from a food truck when shots hit her. Officials said the suspects were shooting from a vehicle and the gunfire went in the direction of McClain.

Authorities took McClain to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.





