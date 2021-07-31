Man arrested in fatal shooting in Porter Park

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument escalated.

MESA, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Tyrone Francisco.

Sean Newton was arrested after Mesa police said he admitted to shooting Francisco in Porter Park in the early morning hours of June 9, 2021.

Police said a witness to the shooting was able to help investigators identify the suspect in the shooting. According to the witness, two men, one who was known by the witness, approached the victim cursing and yelling. The witness said Francisco was shot as he walked away from the two men.

Newton told police Francisco had a knife and plunged at him before he fired a weapon.

Newton was booked into jail on one county of second degree homicide. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

