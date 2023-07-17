British guys crisscrossing Arizona sit down for 12News interview

Two men, with a large following on the social media app TikTok, are crisscrossing Arizona

PHOENIX — Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes to help rediscover some of the wonders in our own backyard.

Two British men, with a large following on the social media app TikTok, are crisscrossing Arizona, marveling at some of the sights that long-time residents might take for granted.

Meeting our diverse wildlife

“We’ve seen a Tarantula, we’ve seen snakes, rattlesnakes, scorpions,” said Josh, part of the duo Josh_and_Jace_intheusa.

“I’m getting followed about by the same snake,” quipped Jace.

“Yeah, you nearly stood on one,” Josh pointed out.

The video they are referencing shows a rattlesnake coiled in some rocks by a road, where the two say they were waiting for an Uber. Jace says he almost walked into it before it caught his eye. That wasn’t the only snake the two encountered. Earlier, they found a King Snake, a non-venomous snake common in the Sonoran Desert. That video shows Josh holding the King Snake by the tail and letting it loose in the rocky landscape next to the road.

“Luckily, we were with an American with the King snake so, they said it’s not venomous, so that’s why Josh picked it up,” explained Jace.

Aside from falling victim to a jumping cactus, and some close calls with spiders, they two have managed to, thus far, not only survive the desert but appreciate their surroundings.





Watch 12News' full interview with Jace and Josh below

The People of Arizona

“But it’s also the people of Arizona that are amazing,” Jace said. “We’ve had people reach out, take us on side-by-sides, Scorpion hunting, we’ve been in their mines.”

From dune buggy riding near Tucson to trying Root Beer Floats for the first time, Jace and Josh have been receiving regular suggestions from their followers while in the Grand Canyon State.

Their visit comes at a time when the state is going through an extended heat wave. Every day since the beginning of the month has seen the temperature surpass the 110-degree mark, with no relief in sight. But that hasn’t slowed Jace and Josh’s exploration.

“People want to see the Brits out and about experiencing America, that’s what it’s all about,” said Jace.

“Yes, it may be dangerous but who cares?” exclaimed Josh.

“That’s why I’m here, to stop him, Jace said.

“Yeah, He’s here to keep me alive,” Josh laughed.

The next adventure

Through their wonder- and sometimes silly- videos, the goal to Jace and Josh is to give the British and American audiences a sense of the real American experience.

“That’s what we want to do in each state we go to: just learn as much about that state as possible. Just soak up as much of the environment as we can.” Jace said.

“We’re just here, two TikTokers having fun,” Josh explained. “We want to feel America, be American become America!”

“Just no more Rattlesnakes,” Jace added.

The two hope to rent a recreational vehicle to travel to more small towns across America. They plan to showcase small, family-run businesses, in small, rural towns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

They post their adventures on Tik Tok under the following pages:

