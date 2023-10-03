Demolition of Fiesta Mall set to begin to make room for redevelopment

The East Valley mall has been empty for years. Developers submitted plans earlier this year to build new homes, apartments, and retail on the property.

MESA, Ariz. — Developers announced Monday they were going to begin demolishing Fiesta Mall to make room for new apartments, homes, and businesses.

The East Valley mall sat empty for years before Verde Investments Inc. filed an application with the City of Mesa earlier this year to rezone the property for a redevelopment project.

The new plans include building up to 4,000 new apartments, homes, and retail businesses. Because the 80-acre site is located close to US 60 and Loop 101, it's considered a prime piece of real estate in a region of the Valley that's quickly running out of large parcels to develop.

“For a long time, Fiesta Mall was a gem in the East Valley, which makes today bittersweet,” said David Leibowitz, a Verde Investments spokesperson. "Though it’s early in terms of what comes next, we know this much for certain: We cannot wait to envision and build a new gem for the Valley..."

Verde Investments said the new zoning of the property will remain consistent with the city's general while also giving developers flexibility as the project evolves.

Fiesta Mall originally opened in the late 1970s and hosted over 100 stores during its peak years before closing its doors in 2018.

