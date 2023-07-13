'We made the news!': British TikTok sensations react to being on 12News after disastrous trip to the desert

We also know the dangers of living in the desert, but a pair of famous British TikTok stars learned the hard way.

PHOENIX — For those of us who call Arizona home, we know how beautiful our state is and how lucky we are to live in the Grand Canyon State.

We also know the dangers of living in the desert, but a pair of famous Brits learned the hard way.

Josh and Jase have millions of followers on TikTok and took to the social media site to document their first visit to Arizona.

The duo tried to pet a javelina, went hiking without water, and even found a snake. All no-nos in State 48.

Arizonans were quick to react to the pair's rookie mistakes. One man asked if the boys needed a babysitter. Another asked where their chaperone was.

After seeing the reaction on 12News, Josh and Jase took to TikTok, acting gracious the station was worried about their well-being.

12News reached out to Josh and Jase to ask how the rest of their trip went. We have yet to hear back.

