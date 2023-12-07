It was so hot in Arizona this weekend that 15 temperature records were broken

The July 14 weekend in Arizona was a scorcher. Here are a few of the weather records broken over the past two days.

PHOENIX — What a weekend. They say it's a dry heat, but this is getting ridiculous.

The Valley experienced some soaring temperatures exceeding the 110-mark over the past two days. It was so hot Saturday, that the Phoenix area broke the daily high temperature for July 15 at 118 degrees!

But the excessive heat wasn't reserved for only the Valley this weekend. Heat dominated the forecast for much of the state. By the end of the weekend, several places across Arizona broke their own temperature records.

From Bellemont to Jerome, Show Low to Window Rock, you couldn't go far without experiencing record-breaking heat. There were so many records broken over the weekend, the National Weather Service tweeted out a list of the records broken across the state.

Here are the new record high temperatures set on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 across northern Arizona. Another round of record breaking temperatures is expected on Sunday. 🥵 #azwx pic.twitter.com/mInBKKaO7f — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 16, 2023

Hot enough for ya? Here are the new record high temps set on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 across northern AZ. The Flagstaff Airport was 1 degree shy of tying its all time record high temp of 97 degrees. #azwx pic.twitter.com/u8Ngzd6vT2 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 17, 2023

It looks like the extreme heat is going to stick around for a few more days, with temps over 115 degrees forecasted in the Valley. Don't think the High Country is getting much of a reprieve either. Flagstaff is expecting highs in the 90s for the workweek.

For now, Arizonans will have to continue to deal with the heat and think cool thoughts. At least October will be here before we know it.

