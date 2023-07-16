A mountain high enough: Valley police officers climbing Kiliminjaro

They're doing it to support a charity that helps people in need.

PHOENIX — A group of Valley law enforcement officers are preparing for the trek of a lifetime, getting ready to climb to the top of the one of the highest peaks in the world – Mount Kilimanjaro.

It’s all for an incredible cause, to further help the community these officers serve.

“We’re feeling good,” said Lieutenant Tyler Watkins of the Tempe Police Department, who’s currently in Tanzania, ahead of his week-long journey to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro with a group of about 30 people.

“We’re here to do a few things,” he said. “It’s a humanitarian trip to serve the people of Africa… and also to climb the tallest mountain on that continent of Africa, which is Mount Kilimanjaro.”

“I think we’re pretty excited to get on the mountain,” said Watkins, one of four law enforcement officers and chiefs from Tempe, Paradise Valley, Apache Junction and Phoenix making the trip.

“It’s impressive to see how many people truly want to do this and how hard everyone has worked to get here,” said Detective Marchele Miller of the Phoenix Police Department.

“They said it will be over 100,000 steps easy,” said Apache Junction Police Chief Michael Pooley.

The group plans to cover about 38 miles over the course of the trip, but they’ve been training hard, with multiple hikes a week for months.

“Hiking Mount Humphreys, hiking Camelback,” Watkins said.

"We worked hard for this,” Paradise Valley Police Chief Freeman Carney said. “The short amount of time to fundraise... we put a lot of time into that.”

Carney’s oldest son is participating with the group as well.

“He raised his funds,” Carney said. “He’s going to go up with us, so that makes it that much more special.”

To get to this point, all of them have raised more than $7,500 dollars for the nonprofit Angels on Patrol. The organization was started by a Phoenix police lieutenant years ago, who all too often crossed paths with people in need and wanted to do more.

“They might be in a domestic violence situation and need a hotel room,” said Watkins. “A kid might have a bike stolen and how can we replace it.”

Through the organization, they can do just that.

“When people see the amount of change in somebody’s life that they can do with organizations like this, it’s a game change,” said Pooley. “It’ s a life changing experience.”

So now it’s time to put their training into action. Looking ahead to their intense climb to the highest peak in Africa, they know, there will be challenges, but as they say, it’s not just about getting to the top of a mountain, it’s about the journey.

“…working together and encouraging each other and going through struggles and overcoming them to get to the top of the mountain,” said Watkins.

At the top, they plan to take some photos, give big hugs and cheer.

“We’re carrying up there a couple banners for Angels on Patrol and Law Enforcement,” he said.

When others hear what they are doing and why, these officers hope Arizonans feel inspired and remember what their true mission is - to serve and protect.

“When people are having their worst day or a terrible situation,” he added. “…that we want to be there to help.”

And through the Angels on Patrol organization, provide for those in need.

“Also, to let people know that they can accomplish anything,” said Watkins.

No surprise here, but they’re already talking about doing another trip after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Next stop? Machu Picchu.

To learn more about the life-changing work the organizations this team of law enforcement officers are going with, check out their websites - Angels on Patrol: https://angelsonpatrol.org and K2 Adventures: https://k2adventures.org.

