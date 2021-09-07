Phoenix Fan Fusion postponed to May 2022 due to lingering pandemic

The pop culture convention was expected to return in January, but the event's organizers announced on Tuesday it would not come back until May 2022.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fan Fusion, formerly known as Phoenix Comicon, has postponed its annual convention to May 2022 due to the state's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The popular event that attracts thousands of attendees to downtown Phoenix each year was expected to return in January 2022 after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel their 2020 convention. But Fan Fusion has been delayed again until May 27, 2022 because of Arizona's recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

"We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us," the event's organizers wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Passes and exhibitor space purchased for canceled conventions in 2020, 2021 and January 2022 will be automatically transferred to the May event.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Fan Fusion at eva@phoenixfanfusion.com.

In late August, Arizona reported having had 1 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 18,500 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

