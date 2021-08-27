Arizona hits 1 million cases of COVID-19

The state has hit 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Aug. 21.

The state of Arizona has officially had 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data released Friday from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Arizona on Jan. 26, 2020. At the time of confirmation, the Grand Canyon State had the fifth U.S. case of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Since the first case, the state has reported more than 18,500 deaths due to complications from the virus. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have vaccines in distribution with more than 7 million people inoculated against COVID-19.

Health officials have persisted through the virus timeline to encourage mitigation tactics including mask-wearing and washing hands as the state has largely reopened.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021

Hospitals have recently reported a second surge in cases as they have seen resources becoming overwhelmed by patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Prevention

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 News and Updates