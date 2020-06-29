The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, June 29.

Major updates:

There have been 73,908 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,588 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates 8,659 people can be considered recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Arizona reports record-high 3.858 cases Sunday

Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far.

It was also the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

Sunday's record broke a record set last Tuesday, when 3,591 cases were reported.

Tuesday's record broke a previous record set June 19, when there were 3,246 new cases reported.

Friday's record broke a previous record set just June 18, with 2,519 new cases reported Thursday.

And Thursday's record broke a previous record set just June 16, with 2,392 new coronavirus cases reported.

Last week also marked the record-high deaths for Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record-high 79 deaths last Wednesday.

However, that does not mean that all of those deaths occurred on the same day. That is just the number of deaths that were reported on Wednesday.

The department said 53 of the 79 deaths reported Wednesday were from death certificate matching.

According to the department, the highest single-day death toll appears to be on June 15, when there were 33 deaths. That information is subject to change.

You can find more information on deaths and when they occurred here.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported nine additional deaths. That pushes Arizona’s documented COVID-19 totals to nearly 74,000 cases and 1,588 known deaths.

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 55, one new death

The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one new death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,469.

The total number of deaths is 363 as of Sunday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,082 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

More than 53,900 people have been tested for COVID-19.



CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

