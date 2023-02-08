x
Super Bowl

Here's all the music coming to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII

A compilation of the most exciting concerts, bands and performances to look out for in the coming weeks.

More Videos

PHOENIX, Arizona — Super Bowl LVII and WM Open will undoubtedly bring some of the Valley's favorite things together: cool weather, sports, great food and music. What more could Arizonans ask for?

With all of the big events happening in the Valley, it's a great opportunity to see some of the biggest chart-topping hit makers right here in the desert. From alternative rock to nostalgic pop and hip-hop, Arizona is sure to be anything but boring this February.

>> SBHQ: Check out the 12News Super Bowl guide

Here’s how you can find the best tunes, festivals and concerts across the Valley leading up to the biggest sporting events.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

As tradition would have it, the week-long concert season kicks off with a soulful celebration in Mesa. Since 1999, the Super Bowl Host Committee has designated this annual event to commemorate a joyful start to the football festivities. The concert will feature familiar voices in gospel and soul, including the NFL's own choir.

24th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Patti Labelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Player's Choir

Credit: AP Pictures

Any country fans in the Valley? Well, this one's for you. These three country stars kick off a very special 4-night festival in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening. You might think about getting those tickets fast though, as tickets for other shows in this festival have sold out.

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival feat. Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane

Suits & Sneakers in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle present: Rick Ro$$

Credit: Victoria Will/Invision/AP
Rapper Rick Ross poses for a portrait at Def Jam in promotion of his upcoming album "Hood Billionaire" on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Tailgate Time Machine: Apprentice, Johnny Heartless and Adrian Diaz

Thursday, Feb. 9

Electronic music icon Steve Aoki returns to the Valley on Thursday, February 9 for a special poolside party, Superzona.

Superzona Kick-off: Steve Aoki

  • Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
  • 7 p.m.
  • The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
  • Tickets and info: talkingstickresort.com
Credit: CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP
DJ Steve Aoki performs at the Sunset Strip Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Maya X E11EVEN present: Tyga

On Thursday, W Scottsdale will host rapper, songwriter and record producer G-Eazy, sponsored by Pepsi.

Pepsi & E11EVEN Brand Present: G-Eazy

One of Arizona's own beloved bands, Jimmy Eat World will also be performing live during the festivities, for free! The rock band, which formed in 1993 in Mesa is set to perform a combination of their new and older hits at Margaret T. Hance park. 12News got to interview the band briefly, who said they were looking forward to playing back in Arizona for some long-time fans.

Super Bowl LVII Experience: Jimmy Eat World

  • Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
  • Time TBD
  • Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
  • Free event, open to the public
  • More info: azsuperbowl.com/hancepark
Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Jim Adkins, of Jimmy Eat World, performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Tailgate Time Machine: Slim Thug, Baby Bash, Paul Wall

Credit: AP

SiriusXM and Pandora present Luke Combs

Credit: AP
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore with special guest

Big Game Weekend: Dillon Francis

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Jason Aldean with special guest Mackenzie Porter (SOLD OUT)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 2, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Friday, Feb. 10

W Scottsdale presents: Cardi B

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Musician Cardi B performs at the Chase Sapphire Lounge presented by SiriusXM, during Art Week on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The FanDuel Party with a live performance by The Killers

Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso

Tailgate Time Machine: T-Pain

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
T-Pain performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band w/ DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak)

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: Machine Gun Kelly with special guest JXDN (SOLD OUT)

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Shaq’s Fun House: Presented by Netspend feat. Snoop Dogg, Diplo, DJ Diesel, Myles O’Neal

*Snoop performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show last year alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige

  • Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
  • 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
  • Tickets and info: shaqsfunhouse.com
Credit: AP

Drake presented by h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment

  • Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
  • 9 p.m.
  • Scottsdale Hangar One, Scottsdale
  • 21+
  • Invitation only
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Planters Legends Party feat. Nelly

Rolling Stone Live presents The Kid LAROI, Travis Scotts, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain and 21 Savage

Flat 9 Entertainment and Powerhouse Innovative Strategies Corp presents: Dru Hill - 25th Anniversary

Saturday, Feb. 11

Gronk Beach 2023 presented by The Beast featuring 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon, Bijou, DJ Irie, Sommer Ray

  • Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
  • 12 p.m.
  • Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
  • Tickets and info: gronkbeach.com

Cardi B and Offset: 2023 Hall of Fame Party

Zedd presented by TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can

Maya X E11EVEN present: Alesso

Tailgate Time Machine: Fashen and Vice

Brunchish feat. DJ Paul of Three6Mafia, Roya, Rich Cole, Walt and DJ Pest presented by Greater Phoenix Urban League

Budlight Super Bowl Music Fest: Kane Brown and Imagine Dragons

One of the bigger names in this year's lineup is country music phenom Tim McGraw. The Louisiana native and husband to singer Faith Hill will headline a very special Super Bowl-eve event in Glendale ahead of Sunday's game.

Credit: AP Images

BetMGM West Fest: Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman (Inaugural Fest)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival: The Chainsmokers with special guest GRYFFIN (SOLD OUT)

Leigh Steinber Super Bowl Party 2023 feat. Kim Cruse

Sports Illustrated: The Party presented by Captain Morgan feat. The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Irie and Chantel Jeffries

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performs at Sapphire Welcome to Art Week Party on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Maya X E11EVEN present: TBA

Ashanti and Ja Rule: The Game Viewing Party

Credit: Ben Hider/Invision/AP
Ja Rule and Ashanti perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

Tailgate Time Machine: Smashed and Slippe

Super Bowl Pregame Performances: Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Stapleton

Credit: AP Images

Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna

The Navy (Rihanna's fan-base) can finally rejoice! The pop-star and entrepreneur will return to the stage for the first time since 2018. It's safe to say many of her fans are more excited about the halftime show than the football game, though. Not much is known about the halftime show, as the singer has been tight-lipped since announcing the performance back in September 2022. In January, she launched the 'Game Day' collection from Savage X Fenty, where several pieces sold out in just one day.

Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP
Rihanna performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for iHeartRadio/AP Images)

For a full list of Super Bowl LVII events, see the Host Committee website here.

Credit: Super Bowl LVII


