Top 10 concerts coming to Arizona in 2023

Numerous world-class music artists are coming to the Grand Canyon state this year. Here's who we're looking forward to the most.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's concert scene was hot in 2022.

Numerous national headlines put on showstopping performances throughout the Grand Canyon state last year, including world-renown stars such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and The Killers.

But, 2023 is looking to be much, much bigger.

The Grand Canyon state is shaping up to be the nation's 2023 concert destination, with numerous world-class music artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Metallica, and more making stops this year. There are also numerous music festivals and events happening throughout the state.

Here are the top 10 concerts in Arizona you should try and get tickets to in 2023:

1) Rihanna

Rihanna fueled massive fan speculation last year when she shared a photo of her hand holding up a football.

The NFL and Apple Music would later confirm fans' suspicions: that she would be the Super Bowl's headliner at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be Rihanna's first major performance since the 2018 Grammys. She also hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Anti.

In her years-long break from music, Rihanna has been busy generating millions of dollars in revenue through her Fenty Beauty makeup brand.

She's also been busy starting a family of her own with fellow music artist A$AP Rocky. The two welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Rihanna's return to music, and her comeback at this year's Super Bowl is looking to be explosive.

2) Taylor Swift

Fresh off of becoming the first musical artist ever to have every spot on the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, Taylor Swift announced that she chose Glendale as her 'Eras Tour's' first destination.

"The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me."

Two of the mentioned "brilliant artists" will be joining her on her Glendale visit: Paramore and GAYLE.

The concert's ticket presale on Ticketmaster caused chaos and controversy when millions of fans swarming for a possible seat caused crashes, prolonged waits and frantic purchases. The controversy is still seeing the fallout as multiple state attorneys general have announced investigations into Ticketmaster's business practices.

Thankfully, some fans are getting a second chance to secure a seat.

READ MORE:

3) Metallica

The legendary rock band is making stops all across Europe and North America as part of their M72 world tour with two concerts right here in Arizona.

The tour will stop in Glendale for two nights at State Farm Stadium on Friday, Sep. 1, and Sunday, Sep. 3, 2023.

Fans will also get the chance to pre-order the band's new 72 Seasons album on vinyl or CD.

READ MORE: Nothing else matters when Metallica is coming to State Farm Stadium

4) Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan @ Country Thunder 2023

Country Thunder announced the line-up of performers for its upcoming multi-day music festival in Florence, and a huge Arizona native is one of the headliners.

Dierks Bentley will be returning his home state on April 13 for the festival. Bentley grew up in Phoenix and has two locations his own 'Whiskey Row' restaurant in the Valley.

Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Ashley McBryde are other members of the roster of country music stars expected to perform during the annual festival. The line-up additionally includes Kip Moore, Tracy Byrd, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.

5) Jimmy Eat World

Another Super Bowl event is including an Arizona-born rock band.

Jimmy Eat World is slated to headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix's Hance Park.

“Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice bring showstopping performances and will create the ultimate party atmosphere in the heart of downtown Phoenix," said Jay Parry, president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

READ MORE: Jimmy Eat World will headline Super Bowl weekend festival

6) Shania Twain

The queen of country music announced she will be making a stop at Ak-Chin Pavillion on May 30, and she'll be singing a couple songs of a different tune.

Shania Twain, a five-time GRAMMY award winner, said the stop will be part of her upcoming "Queen of Me" Tour kicking off in 2023. The tour is a celebration of her upcoming album of the same name.

7) George Strait, Chris Stapleton

George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!

Strait, Stapleton, and the Grammy Award-winning band, Little Big Town will be performing live at the State Farm Stadium on May 6, 2023.

The one-off stadium dates are taking place in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa.

8) Janet Jackson, Ludacris

The youngest member of the superstar-studded Jackson family is returning to the spotlight with her Together Again tour coming to Phoenix's Ak-chin Pavilion on June 7.

Janet Jackson's first tour in four years will see her be joined by Ludacris on 33 dates across the U.S.

The tour will mark Jackson's 50-year milestone in the entertainment and music industry.

9) Jason Aldean, Machine Gun Kelly @ Birds Nest Festival 2023

Jason Aldean and Machine Gun Kelly have committed to headlining one of the nights of the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival in north Scottsdale.

Aldean will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, with special guest Mackenzie Porter at the annual music event held in conjunction with WM Phoenix Open week. Machine Gun Kelly will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Coors Light Birds Nest will be located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

10) Green Day, Eddie Vedder @ Tempe's Innings Festival

The Innings Festival announced the lineup last year for its upcoming concert and it turned some Valley rockers into a total "basket case."

Green Day is been scheduled to play Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Tempe festival alongside Weezer, The Offspring, and The Black Crowes.

Local Gen Xers won't want to take a holiday in February because they'll miss out on seeing Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder play during the second day of the Innings Festival.

We ❤ Arizona