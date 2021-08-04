Gilbert's Jamie Westbrook and Team USA Baseball head into semifinal: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 4-6

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.
Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.
Wednesday 8/4
Will Claye, Triple Jump
Hometown: Phoenix
@ 7:00 PM PT
WATCH: Men's Triple Jump Final
Devon Allen, Hurdles
Hometown: Phoenix
@ 7:55 PM PT
WATCH: 110m Hurdles Final
Devin Booker, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard
Vs. Australia
@ 9:40 PM PT
WATCH: Men's Basketball Semifinal
Thursday 8/5
Jamie Westbrook, Baseball
Hometown: Gilbert
Vs. South Korea
@ 3:00 AM PT
WATCH: Baseball Semifinal
Julie Ertz, Soccer
Hometown: Mesa
Vs. Australia
@ 1:00 AM PT
Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball
Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury
Vs. Serbia
@ 9:40 PM PT
WATCH: Women's Basketball Semifinal
Friday 8/6
Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon
Residence: Flagstaff
@ 3:00 PM PT
WATCH: Women's Marathon
