Gilbert's Jamie Westbrook and Team USA Baseball head into semifinal: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 4-6

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Wednesday 8/4

Will Claye, Triple Jump

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 7:00 PM PT

Devon Allen, Hurdles

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 7:55 PM PT

Devin Booker, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard

Vs. Australia

@ 9:40 PM PT

Thursday 8/5

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert

Vs. South Korea

@ 3:00 AM PT

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Hometown: Mesa

Vs. Australia

@ 1:00 AM PT

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Serbia

@ 9:40 PM PT

Friday 8/6

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon

Residence: Flagstaff

@ 3:00 PM PT

Tokyo Olympics