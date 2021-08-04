x
Olympics

Gilbert's Jamie Westbrook and Team USA Baseball head into semifinal: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 4-6

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games.
Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

PHOENIX — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes are competing in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Wednesday 8/4

Will Claye, Triple Jump

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 7:00 PM PT

WATCH: Men's Triple Jump Final 

Credit: AP
Will Claye, of United States, competes in qualifications for the men's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RELATED: Phoenix history-making Olympian Will Claye sits down with Snoop Dogg ahead of triple jump preliminary

Devon Allen, Hurdles

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 7:55 PM PT

WATCH: 110m Hurdles Final

Credit: AP
Devon Allen, of the United States, competes in a heat of the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

RELATED: Phoenix Olympian Devon Allen headed to men's 110m hurdles semifinals in Tokyo

Devin Booker, Basketball 

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Suns guard 

Vs. Australia    

@ 9:40 PM PT

WATCH: Men's Basketball Semifinal  

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball preliminary round game against Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RELATED: Stewart leads US vs. Australia in Olympics basketball quarterfinals

Thursday 8/5

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. South Korea 

@ 3:00 AM PT

WATCH: Baseball Semifinal

Credit: AP
United States' Jamie Westbrook reacts after scoring on a double by Eddy Alvarez in the sevenths inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Hometown: Mesa

Vs. Australia

@ 1:00 AM PT

WATCH: Women's Soccer Bronze Medal Match

Credit: AP
United States' Julie Ertz reacts after losing 0-3 against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Sweden won 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

RELATED: Mesa's Julie Ertz and USWNT gold medal hopes dashed after loss to Canada

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoenix Mercury

Vs. Serbia  

@ 9:40 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Basketball Semifinal

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (12) drives up the court during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Friday 8/6

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Marathon

Residence: Flagstaff

@ 3:00 PM PT

WATCH: Women's Marathon 

Credit: AP
Dartmouth's Abbey D'Angostino, middle, leads Oregon's Jordan Hasay, right, and Wichita State's Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton on her way to winning the women's 5,000 meters during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, June 7, 2013. D'Angostino won, Hasay took second and Tuliamuk-Bolton finished fourth. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are here! Watch some of our content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

