Phoenix Olympian Devon Allen headed to men's 110m hurdles semifinals in Tokyo

The Brophy Prep High School alum earned the third-fastest time in the first round of races early Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

An Olympian with Phoenix ties is headed to the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinals after qualifying early Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

Devon Allen is headed to the next round of the hurdle race after getting the third-fastest time recorded in any of the heats.

Allen clocked in at 13.21 as he crossed the finish line, only behind Jamaica's Ronald Levy at 13.17 and Team USA's Grant Holloway at 13.02.

The semifinals of the race will be held on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. MST.

The third-place finish is an exciting sign for a potential medal for Allen, who has yet to win a medal at the previous Olympic Games he has attended.

His previous experience includes:

A gold medal in the Mixed Shuttle Hurdle Relay at the 2019 IAAF World Relays

A seventh-place finish in the 110-meter hurdle at the 2019 World Championship Experience

A fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdle at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Competing in the 2017 World Championship Experience

Born in Seattle, Allen grew up in the Valley and graduated from Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix.

He continued on to the University of Oregon where he graduated in 2018 with a degree in Business Administration and played on the college's football team at wide receiver, according to the Team USA website.

Allen played two seasons at Oregon and reached the 2015 College Football Playoff final, the website said. He hauled in a career-high seven touchdowns during the 2014 season.

Tokyo Olympics