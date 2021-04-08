Tempe wrestling coach, Olympian Kayla Miracle out of Tokyo Olympics after 1/8 finals

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic wrestler Kayla Miracle had her chances of a medal dashed Wednesday morning when she lost a close match to a Team China competitor at the Tokyo Olympics.
Miracle, who trains and coaches at Sunkist Kids Regional Training Center in Tempe, lost to Team China's Long Jia 3-2 during the women's 62kg class tournament.
She wasn't the only Team USA wrestler who lost in the 1/8 finals Wednesday. Alejandro Sancho and John Stefanowicz, both U.S. military members, also had their Olympics stopped short.
Sancho lost to the Russian Olympic Committee's Artem Surkov 10-4 while Stefanowicz fell to Team Croatia's Ivan Huklek 5-3.
Miracle started her standout wrestling career early on, becoming a state qualifier competing against boys while she attended Attended Culver Academy high school in Indiana.
She is ranked number one on Team USA at the 62 kg/136.5 lbs weight class and has a number of previous achievements under her belt, including:
- Eighth at 2019 World Championships
- Second in 2019 U23 World Championships
- Three-time U.S. Open champion (2017, 2018, 2019)
- 2019 Final X champion
- 2019 Pan American Games champion
- 2019 World Team Trials Challenge Tournament champion
Tokyo Olympics
