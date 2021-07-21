Meet the 16 Olympic athletes from Arizona

With the Olympics beginning on Friday, here is a look at some of Arizona's Olympic competitors.

There are 16 athletes from Arizona competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year in a variety of sports including beach volleyball, skateboarding and baseball.

Meet the Arizona athletes below and follow their journey through the Olympic Games.

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Brady Ellison, Archery

Birthplace: Globe, AZ

Hometown: Globe, AZ

Olympic Teams: 2008, 2012, 2016

Olympic Medals: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze



Ellison is a full-time Archer who competes internationally and in the United States. He overcame complications from Perthes Disease, which stems from his childhood, and put off surgery for nine months to compete in the Beijing Olympics.

Follow Ellison on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

You can visit his personal website here.

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Birthplace: Gilbert, AZ

Hometown: Chandler, AZ

Westbrook is a part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization, but he was drafted in 2013 by the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth round. He committed to play collegiate baseball at Pepperdine University before signing with the Diamondbacks.

Follow Westbrook on Twitter and Instagram.

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Sponcil is a professional beach volleyball player. She won back-to-back national championships in beach volleyball (2018-2019) and enjoys riding her unicycle around Hermosa Beach.

Follow Sponcil on Twitter and Instagram.



You can visit her personal website here.

Brandon McNulty, Cycling

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ



McNulty gained a love for cycling as a child; his dad would take him out to ride on dirt roads near his house. At the age of 8, he competed in his first mountain bike race. Then four years later, he transitioned to the road.

Follow McNulty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Corben Sharrah, Cycling

Birthplace: Tucson, AZ

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

Olympic Teams: 2016

Sharrah enjoys racecar driving, fishing, hunting and building jumping in is spare time.

Follow Sharrah on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Delaney Schnell, Diving

Birthplace: Iron Mountain, MI

Hometown: Tucson, AZ



Schnell began diving at 10 years old. Her favorite dive is a back 3 ½ tuck (207C) on 10-meter. When she isn’t training, she is involved with Southern Arizona Roadrunners, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging fitness and health in Tucson and Southern Arizona through running and walking.

Follow Schnell on Facebook and Instagram.



Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Carey became interested in gymnastics through her parent's gym, where she would spend ample time playing. She loves that gymnastics has allowed her to travel around the world and meet fantastic gymnasts.

Follow Carey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MyKayla Skinner, Gymnastics

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

Skinner has three older sisters that participated in gymnastics. She admired them so much she signed up to participate in gymnastics, as well. She loves Taylor Swift and reading the Twilight book series.

Follow Skinner on Facebook and Instagram.

Maceo Brown, Rugby

Birthplace: Tempe, AZ

Hometown: Tempe, AZ

Brown started playing rugby at 16 years old; he also played football and basketball. He participated in Division II college football for two years at Grand Canyon University before he excelled in playing rugby.

Follow Brown on Twitter and Instagram.



Brett Thompson, Rugby

Birthplace: Tempe, AZ

Hometown: Tempe, AZ



Thompson grew up around rugby and began playing at 14. He also played Division I football at the University of Arizona.

Follow Thompson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alana Smith, Skateboarding

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ

Hometown: Mesa, AZ



Smith earned a silver medal at 12-years-old at X Games Barcelona 2013 Women’s Park Contest, which made her the youngest medalist in X Game history. She said she doesn’t want to be known as a good female skateboarder, just a good skater.

Follow Smith on Twitter and Instagram.

Jagger Eaton, Skateboarding

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Eaton's hobbies consist of snowboarding, off-roading, golf, wakeboarding and bowling.

Follow Eaton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Olympic Teams: 2016

Ertz admits that sports helped her grow and without them she wouldn’t have been able to attend college because of how expensive it is. So she and her husband created the Ertz Family Foundation, a charity that creates opportunities for children in sports and education.

Follow Ertz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Tennis

Birthplace: Rochester, MN

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ



Sands began playing tennis at the tender age of 5 and her debut as a pro was at 14. Besides playing tennis, she enjoys outdoor activities, shopping, cooking, and relaxing by the pool.

Follow Sands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Track and Field

Birthplace: Tapach, Kenya

Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ

Olympic Teams: 2020



Tuliamuk has 32 siblings. She became a U.S. citizen in 2016.

Follow Tuliamuk on Instagram.

Will Claye, Track and Field

Birthplace: Tucson, AZ

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Olympic Teams: 2012, 2016

Olympic Medals: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Claye was the first Arizona high school athlete to triple jump more than 50 feet and set the Arizona triple jump record. He skipped his final semester of high school to enroll at Oklahoma early.

Follow Claye on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You can visit his personal website here.

The Olympic Games will begin Friday, July 23.