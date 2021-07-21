x
Olympics

Meet the 16 Olympic athletes from Arizona

With the Olympics beginning on Friday, here is a look at some of Arizona's Olympic competitors.

There are 16 athletes from Arizona competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year in a variety of sports including beach volleyball, skateboarding and baseball. 

Meet the Arizona athletes below and follow their journey through the Olympic Games.

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Tokyo Olympics

Brady Ellison, Archery

Credit: AP
Olympic archer Brady Ellison poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Birthplace: Globe, AZ
Hometown: Globe, AZ
Olympic Teams: 2008, 2012, 2016
Olympic Medals: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Ellison is a full-time Archer who competes internationally and in the United States. He overcame complications from Perthes Disease, which stems from his childhood, and put off surgery for nine months to compete in the Beijing Olympics.

Follow Ellison on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

You can visit his personal website here.

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Credit: AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jamie Westbrook, left, is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jake Hager, right, after getting caught between second and third base in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Birthplace: Gilbert, AZ
Hometown: Chandler, AZ

Westbrook is a part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization, but he was drafted in 2013 by the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth round. He committed to play collegiate baseball at Pepperdine University before signing with the Diamondbacks.

Follow Westbrook on Twitter and Instagram.

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Credit: AP
Kelly Claes, left, and Sarah Sponcil during a match at the AVP Champions Cup in Long Beach, Calif. The Americans are part of the first generation of college beach volleyball players to reach the Olympics. At 24 and 25, they are the youngest U.S. beach team ever to qualify for the Summer Games. (Mpu Dinani/AVP via AP)

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Sponcil is a professional beach volleyball player. She won back-to-back national championships in beach volleyball (2018-2019) and enjoys riding her unicycle around Hermosa Beach.

Follow Sponcil on Twitter and Instagram.

You can visit her personal website here.

Brandon McNulty, Cycling

Credit: AP
United States' Brandon McNulty pedals during the men's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

McNulty gained a love for cycling as a child; his dad would take him out to ride on dirt roads near his house. At the age of 8, he competed in his first mountain bike race. Then four years later, he transitioned to the road.

Follow McNulty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Corben Sharrah, Cycling

Credit: AP
File-This Aug.19, 2016, file photo shows Connor Fields of the United States celebrating after crossing the finish line to win gold in the men's BMX cycling final during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The cycling team that the U.S. is taking to the Tokyo Olympics is a little bit different than the one it would have taken a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Summer Games by an entire year. In many ways, the team announced Thursday, June 10, 2021, is a whole lot stronger. Fields will try to defend his Olympic title while Corben Sharrah — the 2017 world champ — gives the Americans another medal contender. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Birthplace: Tucson, AZ
Hometown: Tucson, AZ
Olympic Teams: 2016

Sharrah enjoys racecar driving, fishing, hunting and building jumping in is spare time.

Follow Sharrah on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Delaney Schnell, Diving

Credit: AP
Delaney Schnell of the United States dives during the women's 10-meter platform event at the Pan Am Games Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Birthplace: Iron Mountain, MI
Hometown: Tucson, AZ

Schnell began diving at 10 years old. Her favorite dive is a back 3 ½ tuck (207C) on 10-meter. When she isn’t training, she is involved with Southern Arizona Roadrunners, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging fitness and health in Tucson and Southern Arizona through running and walking.

Follow Schnell on Facebook and Instagram.

Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Credit: AP
Jade Carey competes in the floor exercise during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Carey became interested in gymnastics through her parent's gym, where she would spend ample time playing. She loves that gymnastics has allowed her to travel around the world and meet fantastic gymnasts. 

Follow Carey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MyKayla Skinner, Gymnastics

Credit: AP
MyKayla Skinner warms up before the start of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ
Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

Skinner has three older sisters that participated in gymnastics. She admired them so much she signed up to participate in gymnastics, as well. She loves Taylor Swift and reading the Twilight book series. 

Follow Skinner on Facebook and Instagram.

Maceo Brown, Rugby

Credit: AP
Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu, center, is tackled by Maceo Brown of the United States during the semifinal match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Birthplace: Tempe, AZ
Hometown: Tempe, AZ

Brown started playing rugby at 16 years old; he also played football and basketball. He participated in Division II college football for two years at Grand Canyon University before he excelled in playing rugby. 

Follow Brown on Twitter and Instagram.

Brett Thompson, Rugby

Credit: AP
In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 29, 2013, Brett Thompson of the U.S. makes a break as Nanyak Dala of Canada closes for a tackle in the Pool C match during the first day of the Sevens World Series rugby tournaments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Stephen Hindley)

Birthplace: Tempe, AZ
Hometown: Tempe, AZ

Thompson grew up around rugby and began playing at 14. He also played Division I football at the University of Arizona.

Follow Thompson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alana Smith, Skateboarding

Credit: AP
U.S. Olympic skateboarding team members from left to right Alana Smith, Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone, Bryce Wettstein, and Brighton Zeuner, with Zion Wright, right, wait to be introduced prior to a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 21, 2021. The first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team was introduced in Southern California today where the sport was invented roughly 70 years ago. Skateboarding is an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo, and the Americans are expected to be a strong team. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ
Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Smith earned a silver medal at 12-years-old at X Games Barcelona 2013 Women’s Park Contest, which made her the youngest medalist in X Game history. She said she doesn’t want to be known as a good female skateboarder, just a good skater.

Follow Smith on Twitter and Instagram.

Jagger Eaton, Skateboarding

Credit: AP
Jagger Eaton, of the United States, competes in the men's Park Final during an Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ
Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Eaton's hobbies consist of snowboarding, off-roading, golf, wakeboarding and bowling. 

Follow Eaton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Julie Ertz, Soccer

Credit: AP
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Spain Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. The United States won 1-0. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Birthplace: Mesa, AZ
Hometown: Mesa, AZ
Olympic Teams: 2016

Ertz admits that sports helped her grow and without them she wouldn’t have been able to attend college because of how expensive it is. So she and her husband created the Ertz Family Foundation, a charity that creates opportunities for children in sports and education. 

Follow Ertz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Tennis

Credit: AP
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, of the United States, against Carla Suárez Navarro, of Spain, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Birthplace: Rochester, MN
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Sands began playing tennis at the tender age of 5 and her debut as a pro was at 14. Besides playing tennis, she enjoys outdoor activities, shopping, cooking, and relaxing by the pool.

Follow Sands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, Track and Field

Credit: AP
Dartmouth's Abbey D'Angostino, middle, leads Oregon's Jordan Hasay, right, and Wichita State's Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton on her way to winning the women's 5,000 meters during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, June 7, 2013. D'Angostino won, Hasay took second and Tuliamuk-Bolton finished fourth. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Birthplace: Tapach, Kenya
Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ
Olympic Teams: 2020

Tuliamuk has 32 siblings. She became a U.S. citizen in 2016.

Follow Tuliamuk on Instagram.

Will Claye, Track and Field

Credit: AP
Will Claye, of the United States, competes in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Birthplace: Tucson, AZ
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Olympic Teams: 2012, 2016
Olympic Medals: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Claye was the first Arizona high school athlete to triple jump more than 50 feet and set the Arizona triple jump record. He skipped his final semester of high school to enroll at Oklahoma early.

Follow Claye on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You can visit his personal website here.

The Olympic Games will begin Friday, July 23.

