Phoenix history-making Olympian Will Claye sits down with Snoop Dogg ahead of triple jump preliminary

The Tucson-native was repping a Suns jersey as he talked about the skill involved with the sport and his past accomplishments on the Peacock show.

TOKYO, Japan — A Phoenix-based Olympian is about to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Games' triple jump preliminaries.

But, before that, he got to sit down with Snoop Dogg to get real about the skill involved with his sport and his past accomplishments; all while repping a Phoenix Suns jersey.

Tucson-native Will Claye sat down with the internationally known rapper on the Peacock show "Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg" on Sunday.

"I've got to be able to train like a sprinter and then I have to be able to have the detail of a jumper," Claye said describing the triple-jump event. "Once I cross the board, I can't foul. If I foul, my jump doesn't count."

"You can't put any part of your feet on it, not even the tip of your toe can be over it?" Snoop asked.

"I probably had world record jumps, but I just barely clipped it," Claye said. "Red flag. It's a wrap."

Claye went on to talk about his past Olympic accomplishments and, including his history-making double-medal win in 2012, with Snoop during the full interview.

Watch the entire interview on Peacock's YouTube channel here (Warning: there is explicit language used in the video):

Claye is a two-time Arizona state champion in the triple jump and was the first Arizona high school athlete to triple jump more than 50 feet, according to Team USA's website.

After graduating from Phoenix's Mountain Pointe High School in 2008 and getting a degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Florida in 2012, Claye went on to begin to shine on the world stage.

In 2012, he became the first man since 1936 and the first American since 1904 to win Olympic medals in both the long and triple jumps

His achievements include:

A silver medal in triple jump at the 2019 World Championship Experience

A gold medal in triple jump at the 2018 World Championship Experience

A silver medal in triple jump at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

A silver medal in triple jump and a bronze in long jump at the 2012 London Olympic Games

One other gold medal, two other silvers, and two bronzes from previous World Championship Experiences.

Claye will be competing in the triple jump preliminaries tonight on NBC at 5 p.m. MST. Watch the event live right here on 12 News!

Tokyo Olympics