Rams vs. Cardinals: Game info and other team news

PHOENIX — Monday night is a big night. The Arizona Cardinals find themselves back in the national spotlight for a rivalry game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The last time the Cardinals were on prime time, they suffered a tough last-minute loss to the Green Bay Packers. Many wondered how Arizona would rebound after a loss like that.
Turns out, the team would be just fine.
Arizona is the first team in 2021 to reach 10 wins and could clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday. There are other ways the Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot with a loss, but that scenario explainer is for another article.
Here's everything you need to know about the Monday Night Football match-up against the Rams.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
- Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. MST
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
Score:
Check the current score via Scorestream.
Week 14 Power Rankings
It finally happened. For the first time all season there won't be a shake up in the top five of our NFL Power Rankings from the previous week.
The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots all won their games this past week in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers were on bye.
With that, our top five remains intact with the Cardinals leading the way followed by the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, then Patriots. MORE
Cardinals and NFL news:
Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Bears. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.
Kyler Murray is good
After the bye, Murray returned from injury and looks to be in MVP form. And he's putting up impressive numbers to back it up.
More accolades for the defense
From potential backup to player of the week. It's already been quite the season for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks. On Wednesday, the team announced that Hicks was selected as the "NFC Defensive Player of the Week" for his performance against the Bears in Week 13.
Cardinals getting healthy
It looks like the bye week came at the right time for the Cardinals as several key players appear to be getting back in the swing of things.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!