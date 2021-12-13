Rams vs. Cardinals: Game info and other team news

The Arizona Cardinals are back in the national spotlight with a Monday Night Football match-up against the L.A. Rams. Here's everything you need to know.

PHOENIX — Monday night is a big night. The Arizona Cardinals find themselves back in the national spotlight for a rivalry game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The last time the Cardinals were on prime time, they suffered a tough last-minute loss to the Green Bay Packers. Many wondered how Arizona would rebound after a loss like that.

Turns out, the team would be just fine.

Arizona is the first team in 2021 to reach 10 wins and could clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday. There are other ways the Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot with a loss, but that scenario explainer is for another article.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monday Night Football match-up against the Rams.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. MST

6:15 p.m. MST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Score:

Check the current score via Scorestream.

Week 14 Power Rankings

It finally happened. For the first time all season there won't be a shake up in the top five of our NFL Power Rankings from the previous week.

The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots all won their games this past week in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers were on bye.

With that, our top five remains intact with the Cardinals leading the way followed by the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, then Patriots. MORE

Cardinals and NFL news:

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Bears. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

Kyler Murray is good

After the bye, Murray returned from injury and looks to be in MVP form. And he's putting up impressive numbers to back it up.

Kyler Murray reached 60+ passing TD and 20+ rushing TD faster than any player in NFL history.@K1 x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/HBY2eMaWoP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 10, 2021

More accolades for the defense

From potential backup to player of the week. It's already been quite the season for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks. On Wednesday, the team announced that Hicks was selected as the "NFC Defensive Player of the Week" for his performance against the Bears in Week 13.

Cardinals getting healthy

It looks like the bye week came at the right time for the Cardinals as several key players appear to be getting back in the swing of things.

Again, the #AZCardinals keeping the injury report shorter. Hopefully that lasts. pic.twitter.com/ioJLRP023T — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 9, 2021

ON SOCIAL: Join the 12 News Arizona Cardinals Bird Watchers Facebook group

Who do you think will win? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube