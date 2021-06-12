Kelvin Beachum nominated by Cardinals for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Despite being from Texas, Beachum has made a point to give back to his adoptive home in Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum Jr. is a dominant force on the gridiron, but he’s also known for his work off the field.

The 32-year-old was picked as the team’s nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of Year Award.

Each team can nominate a member of their roster for the award, but the honor is given to the player who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to charity and their community.

And for Beachum, giving back to the Valley has been a passion.

Just a day after helping the Cards secure their tenth win of the year over the Chicago Bears, Beachum surprised hundreds of students at Sun Valley Academy in Phoenix with new school supplies.

“The thing is I gave my word I was going to be here. I didn’t want to let them down. I told them I was going to be here,” he said. “To be able to serve in any capacity is something that I take pride in."

Despite being from Texas, Beachum has made a point to give back to his adoptive home in Arizona. His mother worked in education while his father was a mechanic, and his family lived in near poverty for much of his life.

"I think it starts from my childhood," Beachum said. "It starts from having great parents. They showed me how to give back. We didn't have a lot, but we did have excess and leftover – and we gave it back to the community.

Football became an escape and a necessity for survival for Beachum.

Now in his ninth season as a pro athlete, and on a $4 million contract with the Cardinals, Beachum is making it his mission to give back to others.

"My faith is what starts it. That's foundational, honestly. Without it, I would not have the heart or mind to do any of this. It takes a mindset to go beyond and above your call for just showing up and being a ballplayer. I think all those things are essential."

The last Cardinal to take the award was Larry Fitzgerald in 2016 who shared the accolade with Eli Manning.

